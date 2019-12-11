The Debate
Jack Burns' Sudden Demise At The Age Of 14 Leaves People In Shock

Hollywood News

Jack Burns, Scottish actor and ballet dancer, who was also dubbed as the next Billy Eillot found dead at the age of 14 and left everyone in shock. Read below

jack burns

The sudden death of the Scottish actor and ballet dancer Jack Burns at the age of 14 has given rise to a lot of suspicion and speculation among his fans. The 14-year-old actor was found dead at his house in Greenock, Inverclyde, at the beginning of the month. Though the police are investigating the case, they have also stated that they are not treating his death as suspicious, but there is no official statement made about the cause of his death.

Jack Burns was dubbed as 'the next Billy Elliot' for his exceptional ballet skills

Jack was known for both his acting and ballet skills and was also a part of multiple projects. He also appeared in the Netflix series Outlander in 2014. The upcoming star was also entitled as 'the next Billy Elliot' for his exceptional ballet skills. He also starred in some of the popular Tv shows like thriller miniseries In Plain Sight, and several other BBC productions.

Burns as a student of the Elite Academy of Dance, Greenock's Royal Academy Classical Ballet School in Glasgow. His talent at an early age in his life convinced many that he will be the next Billy Elliot, but sadly, his sudden demise has shocked multiple people who expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions of Twitterati to Jack Burns' sudden demise:

 

 

 

