'Jack Frost' Cast Starring Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston Is A Perfect Christmas Watch!

The movie Jack Frost is one of the popular Christmas time movies that released in the year 1998. The Troy Miller directed film featured the popular song called Frosty the Snowman. The dark fantasy drama film stars Michael Keaton and Kelly Preston. The movie is about a singer father who suddenly gets killed due to a car accident only to come again in the life of his son as a snowman. The movie featured three of Frank Zappa's children in the screenplay as well. Read on for details about Jack Frost cast.

Michael Keaton as Jack Frost

Michael Keaton is seen in the titular role in the movie Jack Frost as Jack Frost. He portrays the role of Charlie's father who is a vocalist and a harmonica player. He later comes in his son's life as a snowman when he finds that his song is sad and depressed due to his father's absence in his life.

Kelly Preston as Gabby Frost

Kelly Preston plays the role of Jack's wife/widow, Gabby Frost in the film. She is an American actor known to have appeared in more than 60 films and TV productions in her career. She is known for films like Mischief (1985), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999).

Joseph Cross as Charlie Frost

Joseph Michael Cross is an American actor and producer who is known fo this work in movies like Running with Scissors (2006). He also co-starred in films like Flags of Our Fathers (2006), Untraceable (2008), Milk (2008), and Lincoln (2012). He plays the main role in the film starring as Jack's son.

Henry Rollins as Sid Gronic

Henry Rollins played the role of an ice hockey coach in the film. He is a popular American musician, singer, actor, presenter, comedian, and activist. He played Sid Gronic in the film Jack Frost.

Mark Addy as Mac MacArthur

Mark Addy portrays the role of Jack's keyboard player and best friend in the 1998 released film Jack Frost. He is an English actor known for his roles as Detective Constable Gary Boyle in the sitcom The Thin Blue Line and as Hercules in the fantasy drama series Atlantis.

Taylor Handley as Rory Buck

Taylor Handley plays the role of Rory Buck in the film who is a bully who troubles Charlie, but later they become friends. Both bond over not having their fathers.

'Jack Frost' characters

Mika Boorem as Natalie

Andrew Lawrence as Tuck Gronic

Eli Marienthal as Spencer

Will Rothhaar as Dennis

Ahmet Zappa as Snowplow Driver

Scott Kraft as Natalie's Dad

Trevor Rabin as Trevor, The Jack Frost Band Lead Guitarist

Lili Haydn as Lili, The Jack Frost Band Violinist

Lou Molino III as Lou, The Jack Frost Band Drummer

Scott Colomby as Scott, The Jack Frost Band Bass Player

