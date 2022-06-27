Jack Harlow Supports Lil Nas X Snub At BET Awards 2022 By Wearing Rapper's T-shirt

Rapper Lil Nas X created headlines recently after he slammed the BET Awards 2022 as they didn't mention him in any of the nominations announced. Now, in the event that was held in Los Angeles on June 26, artist Jack Harlow came out in support of the rapper. Harlow extended silent support to rapper Lil Nas X at BET Awards 2022 by donning a t-shirt at the red carpet event that showcased the rapper’s photo.

Jack Harlow extends silent support to Lil Nas X at BET Awards 2022

Numerous stars including host Taraji P Henson and other artists like Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Keke Palmer arrived at the much-awaited red carpet event - BET Awards 2022. Jack Harlow, who also arrived in style, was seen sporting a cool t-shirt on which Lil Nas X’s photo was printed along with his name. The singer showed his support for the BET Awards 2022 nomination snub on Lil Nas X by donning the t-shirt on the red carpet.

As the nominees for the BET awards 2022 were announced a while ago, it was depicted how Lil Nas X’s name didn't feature in the list. The rapper took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to the snub. “Thank you BET awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence! (sic)”, his now-deleted tweet read. As Lil Nas X earlier walked on the red carpet of the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala, he interacted with Entertainment Tonight regarding his previous remark on the BET Awards. He reflected on how award shows lacked diversity and mentioned that the world was still trying its best to change in many ways.

On the other hand, the names of the winners of BET Awards 2022 were recently announced revealing how Latto won the award for Best New Artist while Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems bagged the Best Collaboration award. On the other hand, The Weeknd came out as a winner under the category of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Marsai Martin received the YoungStars Award.

BET Awards 2022 Winners

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Wizkid

Yung Bleu...

Click here to check the full list.

(Image: @jackharlow.png/Instagram/AP)