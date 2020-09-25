Jack Osbourne Reveals How Two Of His Daughters Contracted Coronavirus

Media Personality Jack Osbourne recently gave a few details about how his two daughters contracted Coronavirus. According to reports by People Magazine, the father of three revealed that two of his daughters, 2 1/2-year-old Minnie Theodora and one of her older sisters had come down with the virus after drinking a drink from someone who had travelled. Jack Osbourne revealed this on the podcast episode of Pretty Messed Up, on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old star said that someone who works for him went away and came back but did not inform him that they were travelling out of town. He added that the person just appeared out of nowhere and then told him that he had gone out of town, and one of his daughters happened to pick up the drink he had set down and took a sip from it.

Jack Osbourne's daughter Minnie is staying with her dad while her sister, who also has the virus is staying with their mother. The star said that his toddler is doing much better now and had mild symptoms of Coronavirus. He also said that the only symptoms his daughter had were a little bit of runny nose and fever.

The fever and runny nose stayed for days but she has recovered from it. He added that technically his daughter is still in the positive window since it has not yet been two weeks. They spend most of their time dodging and weaving and or mostly outdoors.

Jack Osbourne also broke when he got to know his house had a COVID outbreak and only wished Coronavirus would lift soon. Jack's mother Sharon Osbourne revealed Minnie's diagnosis during Monday's season 11 premiere of The Talk, explaining that it meant she was unable to appear live in-studio as originally planned, reported People Magazine.

