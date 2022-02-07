'Jackass Forever': Comedy Film Smashes Box Office Records, Beats 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

After two years of the pandemic, the makers of the latest comedy release Jackass Forever tickled the right one of the viewers. The Paramount’s comedy triumphed at the domestic box office after it minted $23.5 million from 3,604 theatres. Jackass Forever is the fourth instalment in the ongoing saga of projectiles to the groin.

Paramount Pictures, MTV Entertainment, and Dick Productions decided to revive Knoxville’s slapstick, gross-out comedy franchise after a 12-year hiatus from the big screen. Jackass Forever is purportedly the last film in the franchise. The fourth instalment that stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, and other daredevils from MTV days, had been widely expected to win the weekend, but its victory is still surprising and impressive because it has been some time since a pure comedy has claimed the top spot on box office charts. The latest outing took the baton from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. which spent six of the last eight weeks at No. 1.

Check out Jackass Forever box-office collection

Apart from Jackass Forever, another release Moonfall has less to celebrate. The science-fiction catastrophe film crash-landed on the lower end of projections, bringing in $10.1 million from 3,446 venues. Given the light release schedule, Moonfall managed to place in second on domestic box office charts. The movie narrowly beat Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which dropped to the No. 3 spot in its eighth weekend of release. Jackass Forever, which reunites many original crew members, stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson. On the other hand, Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

The movie is the sequel to the 2010 film, Jackass 3D and the fifth overall instalment in the Jackass film series. It is a hilarious compilation of several skits, pranks, and stunts that are filmed to crack up the audience. The movie had its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater on February 2, 2022.

Image: Instagram/Alastrorarnold