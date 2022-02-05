Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Find Knoxville Starrer Black Comedy 'hilarious'

The latest American reality slapstick black comedy film Jackass Forever is directed by Jeff Tremaine. The movie is the sequel to the 2010 film, Jackass 3D and the fifth overall instalment in the Jackass film series. It is a hilarious compilation of several skits, pranks and stunts that are filmed to crack up the audience. The movie had its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater on February 2, 2022, and was released in theatres on February 4, 2022.

'Jackass Forever' Twitter review

As the earlier films of the franchise were loved by the audience, the fans were eager to watch the next on the big screens. Several fans watched the film in theatres on the day of its release and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Some fans loved it so much that they even planned to watch it again the next day.

Some also mentioned how it was amazing to see the gang together and added how it was refreshing to go to the movies and laugh non-stop. Another user stated that he wasn't expecting a lot from the film but it was truly hilarious. A user also gave positive reviews of the film and urged the others to go watch the film soon.

Take a look at some of the Jackass Forever Twitter reviews and see how they loved the film

Haven't laughed that hard in a theater in a long ass time. Long Live @jackassworld #jackassforever — Sithhead (@inversion747) February 5, 2022

We went to see Jackass Forever yesterday and it was the kind of movie we need right now.



It was like dipping into a comforting nostalgia bath, spending time with a bunch of old friends you hadn’t seen in a decade, then laughing as they do incredibly silly things.



Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DMCqgxqT19 — Dave Cook (@davescook) February 5, 2022

Jackass Forever was amazing, so much fun — holly crypt 🕷️ (@greenxbby) February 5, 2022

Jackass Forever was the pick me up I needed last night. Just a bunch of folks doing stupid but painfully funny things.



Personal favourites was the new cup test, the dark room prank and the game of exploding musical chairs. — The Dekker Dane (@DekkerDane) February 5, 2022

Jackass Forever has converted me into an enthusiastic shithead — Jamisonian (Louder) (Worse) (@thejamisonian) February 5, 2022

Everyone needs to go watch Jackass Forever — Paquito (@FranciscoLeonn) February 5, 2022

Wasn’t expecting a lot from jackass forever but that shit was hilarious it never gets old RIP Ryan Dunn — andrew (@D_mariscal21) February 5, 2022

'Jackass Forever' Cast

The movie consists of some of the well-known artists namely Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, Compston "Darkshark" Wilson, Bam Margera, Eric André, Tory Belleci, Tony Hawk, Aaron "Jaws" Homoki, Francis Ngannou, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler, the Creator, Jules Sylvester, Danielle O'Toole, Rob Dyrdek, Loomis Fall, etc.

(Image: Instagram/@jackass)