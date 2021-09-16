Jackie Chan Commences Shoot For His Martial-arts Based Comedy 'Ride On'

Superstar and martial arts master Jackie Chan will next be seen in an incredible story about a man and his horse, touted to be a martial arts-based comedy, titled Ride On. Ever since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor has tried to churn out several films, tickets of which have been sold like hotcakes among his fans. However, many of them, like Vanguard or Mystery of the Dragon Seal: Journey to China have received 4.5 and 3.6 ratings out of 10 respectively, as per the Chinese Douban review platform, facing critical wrath of the viewers.

This movie, however, could break the chain with Chan playing a martial artist named Lao Luo, whose love for his horse makes him undertake a tumultuous journey. As per Variety reports, Jackie Chan has commenced the shooting for the project, which is touted to release in 2022. Yang Zi, who helmed the 2020 light-hearted pet-themed film Adoring, has written and directed the project.

Jackie Chan commences shoot for Ride On

Jackie Chan will be essaying a washed-up martial artist, whose horse may be taken away from him owing to a debt dispute. The movie follows Chan's journey, as he asks for help from his daughter Xiaobao (Liu) and her boyfriend (Guo) and they embark together on a road trip to solve the peril. Apart from Chan, the movie also stars actor Guo Qilin, who also happens to be the son of China's famous comedian Guo Degang.

The movie is being bankrolled by Alibaba Pictures, Beijing Hairun Pictures as well as HG Entertainment Film Company. The film’s Chinese title loosely translates to Dragon Horse Spirit, with the dragon as an ode to Chan's martial arts expertise and the horse being the actor's adored one. Apart from this Chan is famous for his martial arts films like the 1978 action comedy Drunken Master, which was helmed by Yuen Woo-ping, the crime action film series Police Story, which was also co-directed by Chan as well as the 1986 Armour of God, which was also written and directed by him.

Apart from this, Chan recently appeared in Vanguard, the 2020 action-adventure film, which received mixed reviews from the audience. However, Chan was lauded for his performance and action sequences, with the movie collecting $44 million in China. It was helmed by Stanley Tong (marking his sixth collaboration with Chan) and also starred Yang Yang and Miya Muqi.

Image: AP