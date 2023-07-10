Jackie Chan Says He Won’t Pass Down $400 Million Fortune To His Son: If He's Capable...

Jackie Chan has a rather strong stance when it comes to the topic of parenting. The actor's unstable relationship with his two children is known to the public, owing to the multiple negative statements the sibling-duo has made against their father over the years. Chan recently said that he does not plan on listing his son as a recipient of his hefty Hollywood-earned fortune.

3 things you need to know

Jackie Chan's estimated net-worth clocks in at $400 million.

Chan has two children, Jaycee Chan, 40 and Etta Ng Chok Lam, 23.

Etta Ng Chok Lam recently claimed that her father Jackie Chan has abandoned her.

Jackie Chan does not plan on passing on his fortune to son Jaycee Chan

Jackie Chan has been rather vocal about his displeasure with how son Jaycee Chan has turned out. In an interview with an international publication, the actor revealed how he believes that Jaycee Chan has "no discipline" in addition to not knowing how to hold a respectful conversation. He has also made it clear that as and when the actor will pass away, his son will have no chance of inheriting fortune.

(Though Jackie Chan has grievances with his son Jaycee Chan, the actor has supported his efforts publicly | Image: Twitter)

The actor elaborated that his children have him as a father unlike other people who have to fight their own battles. The 69-year-old actor also relayed how he would rather give away his money to charity as opposed to passing it on to his son. He said, "If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting mine."

Jackie Chan wants his children to make their own fortunes

In an excerpt from his autobiography Never Grown Up, The Karate Kid actor recalls how he has never bought a first class plane ticket for his son although the actor himself flies first class. Explaining his logic, the actor shared how his children simply have the opportunity to fly first class because they are his children. He instead, has always tried to ensure they sit in economy. However, his intentions have not exactly turned out to plan, as his son always inadvertently gets bumped up to first class, by virtue of travelling with him. Jackie Chan's son, Jaycee Chan, is a musician and actor, not having made his mark as such, in either field.

Etta Ng Chok Lam claims Jackie Chan abandoned her

Etta Ng Chok Lam is Jackie Chan's estranged daughter. The two have had a strained relationship since her birth, as she was conceived as a result of the actor's extra-marital affair with Elaine Ng Yi-Lei in 1999. In a YouTube video from April 2018, Lam claimed that she had no relationship with her father as she identified as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Chan has not publicly responded to these claims. Lam is currently married to influencer Andi Autumn.