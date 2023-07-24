Last Updated:

Jackson Wang Has Unpleasant Experience As Fan Tries To Grab Him At Thailand Event

GOT7 rapper Jackson Wang was almost allegedly attacked by an over-excited fan while exiting an event for the brand Nescafe. The incident took place in Thailand.

Aalokitaa Basu
GOT7 rapper Jackson Wang

A Magic Man 2 tour may be on the cards from Jackson Wang Image: jacksonwang852g7/Instagram


Jackson Wang's Magic Man tour is currently underway. The rapper has also been simultaneously fulfilling his  brand endorsement commitments in Thailand. During a promotional event, a fan came dangerously close to the rapper. This caused  security concerns.

  • Besides his foundational association with GOT7, Jackson Wang also keeps busy with his entrepreneurial pursuits.
  • He is the founder of record label Team Wang.
  • A second tour by Wang, to be called Magic Man 2, is on the cards.

Jackson Wang fan breaches security


Jackson Wang was recently in Thailand to honour his association with brands Nescafe and C2. This required him to attend several fan events during his stay. The incident in question occurred while Wang was exiting one such event. This resulted in questions about his security.

Jackson Wang was in Thailnd for a Nescafe event | Image: Twitter

(Jackson Wang was in Thailnd for a Nescafe event | Image: Twitter)


Wang made his way to the car through a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the K-pop idol. Once in his car, Wang leaned half way out to wave to his fans. Around this time, an individual from the crowd tried to grab Wang. He attempted to pull him out of the car. It is also being said  that the suspicious fan in question had a weapon in his hand and wanted to attack Wang. Fans expressed their unhappiness  about the security guards' inability to protect the K-pop idol when it was needed 

Jackson Wang is having a busy year


Jackson Wang recently wrapped up a show in Macau, mid-July. Previously, the actor has also performed at this year's Coachella. The GOT7 rapper also has plans for launching Magic Man 2, the second edition of his world tour.

First Published:
