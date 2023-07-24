Jackson Wang Has Unpleasant Experience As Fan Tries To Grab Him At Thailand Event

Jackson Wang's Magic Man tour is currently underway. The rapper has also been simultaneously fulfilling his brand endorsement commitments in Thailand. During a promotional event, a fan came dangerously close to the rapper. This caused security concerns.

3 things you need to know

Besides his foundational association with GOT7, Jackson Wang also keeps busy with his entrepreneurial pursuits.

He is the founder of record label Team Wang.

A second tour by Wang, to be called Magic Man 2, is on the cards.

Jackson Wang fan breaches security



Jackson Wang was recently in Thailand to honour his association with brands Nescafe and C2. This required him to attend several fan events during his stay. The incident in question occurred while Wang was exiting one such event. This resulted in questions about his security.

(Jackson Wang was in Thailnd for a Nescafe event | Image: Twitter)



Wang made his way to the car through a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the K-pop idol. Once in his car, Wang leaned half way out to wave to his fans. Around this time, an individual from the crowd tried to grab Wang. He attempted to pull him out of the car. It is also being said that the suspicious fan in question had a weapon in his hand and wanted to attack Wang. Fans expressed their unhappiness about the security guards' inability to protect the K-pop idol when it was needed

Jackson Wang is having a busy year



Jackson Wang recently wrapped up a show in Macau, mid-July. Previously, the actor has also performed at this year's Coachella. The GOT7 rapper also has plans for launching Magic Man 2, the second edition of his world tour.