Jacob Batalon Discusses Ned's Future In MCU, Here's What Spider-Man's Pal Might Become

While Ned played an essential role in the 2021 film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' he also discovered his magical abilities, which Jacob Batalon recently discussed.

Tom Holland's 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home not only opened the doors between multiple universes but also made way for several crossovers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film marked Holland's Peter Parker's third individual adventure, which also starred Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as his best-friend Ned.

Batalon's Ned has been a crucial part of Spidey's journey as he calls himself Peter's man in the chair. While Ned played an essential role in the 2021 film, he also discovered his magical abilities, which Batalon recently discussed in an interview.

No Way Home saw Batalon's Ned getting his hands on a sling ring after his visit to Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, with Peter Parker. During his attempts to find Holland's Spidey by opening portals, his untapped talent made him find Spider-Mans from two other universes, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In a recent interview with Looper, Batalon discussed if Ned would work on his natural gift for mystic arts and go to Kamar-Taj to seek guidance from Doctor Strange or Wong. The actor seemingly liked the idea and thanked Benedict Wong for coming up with it.

He said, "That'd be a great, really, really fun thing to try. That'd be a fun story to play." "I don't really know where I would go with it. I love Benny Wong [who plays Wong] so much for coming up with that idea, and I would love to do that with him," the actor added.

Batalon shares his idea about Ned's future in the MCU

While Batalon was delighted to play a sorcerer, he added that his character might not stand out with the talent. The actor said, "It's all new territory for Ned, and I feel like he wasn't really going [down] that path." However, Batalon said Ned might be "decent" at magic. 

Despite the various possibilities, Batalon rooted for Ned to go to college. But, he mentioned that he is open to any opportunity that will come his way. Batalon said, "With that being said, I absolutely would be open to any opportunity that they would offer me, or — whatever happens, happens."

