Jacob Elordi To Star In Sci-fi Action Thriller Film 'Parallel' For Legendary Pictures

Jacob Elordi received recognition for his performance as Noah Flynn in the Netflix film The Kissing Booth. He was recently seen as Nate Jacobs in HBO series Euphoria. Now the actor has boarded a new project as the lead.

Jacob Elordi to star in action thriller 'Parallel'

Deadline has reported that Jacob Elordi has been tapped to play the lead in Parallel by Legendary Pictures. The movie is said to be an action thriller with a pinch of science fiction notion and an intense love story. Tom Green will be directing the feature, he is known for helming the multi BAFTA-winning series Misfits. The screenplay, penned by BAFTA nominee Steve Lightfoot, takes place in a world where "parallel" versions of earth's reality are accessible, though unknown to most - and to visit them is illegal. More actors will join the Parallel cast as it moves forward.

Jacob Elordi will soon be seen reprising his role in The Kissing Booth 3 along with Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Meganne Young, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. It is the final film completing the teen romantic drama trilogy on Netflix. Directed by Vince Marcello, the movie will be available to stream from August 11, 2021.

Jacob Elordi's upcoming movie includes the psychological erotic thriller Deep Water. It stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in the lead role with Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, and Dash Mihok appearing in supporting roles. The film is directed by Adrian Lyne who makes his return to filmmaking after 20 years since his last project, Unfaithful (2002). Deep Water is slated to release in theatres on January 14, 2022.

Director Tom Green's other credits include Blackout, Kiss Me First, and Monsters: Dark Continent. Writer Steve Lightfoot currently serves as showrunner on Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam, an Apple series adaptation of Gregory David Robert's book of the same name. He created Netflix limited series Behind Her Eyes featuring Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson, and Robert Aramayo. Lightfoot was also the showrunner on The Punisher starring Jon Bernthal.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM EUPHORIA

