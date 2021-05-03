Jacob Tremblay Finds Similarity Between His Upcoming Movie 'Luca' & The Current Situation

Hollywood actor Jacob Tremblay recently spoke about his upcoming animated Luca. In a recent interaction with PTI, Jacob said that he believes his upcoming movie Luca is somehow similar to the ongoing pandemic as people continue to be 'stuck indoors'. The movie is directed by Enrico Casarosa and the animated film is a coming-of-age adventure that revolves around a 13-year-old boy Luca voiced by Jacob Tremblay who lives on the Italian Riviera and his new friend Alberto voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer. Both the boys are hiding a big secret that they are both sea monsters from a world below the water's surface.

Jacob Tremblay draws similarity between 'Luca' and COVID-19

Talking about his character from the movie and how he could relate to his character, the young actor told PTI in a Zoom interview from Vancouver:

I can relate to Luca, especially because of COVID-19 right now as we're all stuck indoors and to be able to get out in the world, which is explicitly fun, it will be really cool.

The 14-year-old actor, who has been part of several remarkable movies including Shut In, Wonder, and Doctor Sleep, said due to COVID-19 restrictions, he is unable to meet his friends and play outside but he keeps in touch with them via social media.

Tremblay said he loved the idea of sea monsters in Luca and was excited to lend his voice for the lead role in the Pixar Animation Studios film. Talking about his experience while filming, he said,

Pixar has been such a big part of my childhood. I celebrated the moment with my family. Before COVID-19 hit, I was able to go to a California studio and record there. After COVID-19 hit, I started recording here in Vancouver.

The young actor, who started his acting career with television and made his film debut with the live-action-animated feature The Smurfs 2 in 2013, revealed the prime difference between acting in front of the camera and doing a voice-over for a film. The actor said,

When you're filming live-action, you get to work with other actors, you get to like work off their emotions well and it kind of helps the scene. But when you're doing animation most of the time there isn't someone doing the lines with you, you have to do it on your own.

Tremblay said he gets joy in playing diverse roles and he is happy Luca gave him the chance to explore yet another unusual character.

I love when I'm able to play different characters and be completely distinctive every time. I like to jump into new characters. I have become a new person, almost.

Talking about how he believes in being well-prepared for his roles before going on sets, the actor added,

I usually prepare by reading through the lines I am going to do that day. I would do that in the car till I get there. In the case of Luca what really helped was the Pixar Studio would have pictures on the wall, like concept art for the characters. So if there was a character I was talking to in the scene I would be able to look at the poster on the wall and know who I was talking to. Also, they would show me small clips from the movie. All this helps me get into character.

Luca is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 18, 2021.

Source: Jacob Tremblay's Instagram