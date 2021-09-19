Jada Pinkett Celebrates 50th Bday In Style With Will Smith, Jordyn Woods & More; See Pics

American actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith recently celebrated her 50th birthday in style. Jada's birthday bash was attended by various celebs including her husband and son Will Smith and Jaden Smith, Trey Smith, Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Lauren London, and many more. According to People magazine, her daughter Willow Smith was absent due to her performance at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates her 50th birthday

Pinkett Smith shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story giving fans a sneak into her 50th birthday bash. The actor could be seen dancing as she sat under a sign that said, "Jada's Roller Rink." She captioned the clip, "I rolled into 50 like..." For her birthday party, the Emmy Award winner wore a yellow sweatsuit and black rollerskates. The mother of two later shared a video of herself on skates as she pointed the camera up to the moon above the outdoor rink. "I got to skate with Mother Moon last night for the first time in my life," she wrote. She also posted videos showing all the attendees skating, enjoying the music, and a list of custom cocktails. Take a look at the pictures below-

Jada Pinkett Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris took to her Instagram and wished her daughter on her birthday as she shared several throwback photos of the actor. As she shared the pictures, Norris wrote, "Guess who’s turning 50????WOW!! Unbelievable!!!50 years ago today at 12:38 pm you arrived weighing a whopping 7lbs 3 3/4 oz. I was and still am so very proud. I thank God for the village of family and friends who helped me guide you over the years. I take very little credit for the incredible woman you have become. I am overwhelmed w gratitude. In this next season, I wish for you an abundance of love, laughter, health, wisdom, peace and just all the things as ordered by the divine. Life is short. Live yours to the fullest every day! You are my greatest pride, my beauty!! Happy birthday, @jadapinkettsmith. I love you. Love is the root of all joy and peace."

Image: Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith