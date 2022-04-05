Jada Pinkett 'not Angry' With Will Smith Over Oscars Feud; Duo Agrees Will 'overreacted'

Will Smith has been grabbing headlines after his stint at the Oscars 2022, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for a joke directed toward his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The instance has embroiled Smith in a series of controversies, including his resignation from the Academy among other things.

While people have been reacting to the infamous feud for some time now, US Weekly revealed that Jada Smith isn't 'angry' with husband Will over the instance, however, she 'wishes' he hadn't slapped Rock. US Weekly's source claimed that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were 'in agreement that he overreacted'.

Jada Pinkett Smith 'wishes' Will Smith avoided slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

According to US Weekly, the source mentioned, "It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted."

The insider further quipped that Jada 'isn't one of these women' who needs protection.

"He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower. She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him,” the source said, according to the report.

The instance came a couple of months after Jada publically opened up about her alopecia condition, which led to excessive hair loss. Talking about it via Instagram, she mentioned, "Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here,” she said about her scalp.

"Now this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions — but you know, mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there, and I’m going to make me a little crown.” Jada added.

Academy accepts Will Smith's resignation

Accepting the King Richard actor's resignation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin said in a statement, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

IMAGE: AP