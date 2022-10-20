Jada Pinkett Says She 'faked' Being Nice To Will Smith's Ex-wife Sheree; 'Not Been Easy'

Jada Pinkett Smith was joined by her husband Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino on a recent episode of the Red Table Talk. The women spoke about how their relationship has evolved over the years, mentioning it wasn't a smooth sailing boat. Jada mentioned that while they share 'a really nice sisterhood' now, they had to 'fake' their way into it. For the unversed, Sheree Zampino was married to the Oscar winner for 3 years, before he got married to Jada in 1997.

According to People, Jada said in the episode, "We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn't been easy along the way." She added, "Sometimes we did have to fake it to make it."

Adding to it, Zampino said she and Jada have been trying to befriend each other "since we were babies." To this, Jada said that they really had to figure out along the way about how to have a blended family. "For me, it was really about maturity. Just not understanding the marital dynamic, like 'OK, the divorce papers are sent, and people are over it, and this is done," she mentioned.

Pinkett admitted she 'crossed the line' on various occasions with Sheree, as they recalled the difficulties of co-parenting Trey, 29. "I'm imagining it definitely took some forgiveness on your part because I can remember some times that I really crossed the line," Pinkett told Zampino.

Zampino noted that Jada always treated Trey extremely well, noting that her "heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him."

Will Smith's Oscars 2022 feud with Chris Rock

Jada and Will were in the limelight earlier this year after the Oscars debacle, wherein Will slapped comedian Chris Rock after he cracked a Joke on Jada's shaved head. Later on, Will publicly apologised to Chris and subsequently resigned from the Academy.

