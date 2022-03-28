Jada Pinkett Smith: All About Will Smith's Wife And Her Statements On Their Relationship

Will Smith lost his cool at the Oscars 2022 and slapped comedian Chris Rock after the latter commented on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, quipping that she's ready to make an appearance in a sequel to G.I. Jane. The joke came as a reference to Jada having shaved her head. The uproar has grabbed headlines, with Smith also apologising to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his Best Actor award acceptance speech.

For the uninitiated, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for over 20 years, and share two children together, namely- son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith. Jada is best known for roles in A Different World, The Matrix series, the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, among others. Here's all you need to know about Will Smith's partner and her statements about their relationship.

Jada Pinkett Smith on her relationship with Will Smith

With speculations about her and Will Smith's 'open marriage' running rife, Jada addressed the same in a 2013 interview with HuffPost Live. She said," I've always told Will, 'you can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK." She later spoke about the duo's bond and mentioned via Facebook, "Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want because we TRUST each other to do so."

She reiterated their strong bond in a 2018 appearance on Sway's Universe. Mentioning that they'll always be 'family', Jada quipped, "At the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn't matter."

Spilling details about her 'hear expectations' from Will in their marriage, Jada said in a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk," What I realized in my partnership with Will was that I was asking him to be a lot of things for me that I wasn't willing to do for me." She also added that the two were 'meant to be' despite their rough patches. Even Will Smith recently quashed infidelity rumours in their marriage, quipping that the duo 'talks about everything'.

(IMAGE: AP)