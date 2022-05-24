Jada Pinkett Smith Calls 'lack Of Protection' Her 'biggest Wound' In Every Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith in the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk was seen candidly speaking about mother-daughter dynamics, revealing 'lack of protection' to be the 'biggest wound' in all her relationships. Exclusive footage of the forthcoming episode was recently shared by ET Canada, wherein Jada is seen conversing with co-hosts daughter Willow Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and author Kelly McDaniel.

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her 'biggest wound'

In the promo video, Jada revealed either being 'extremely protective' or 'extremely defensive' due to the lack of protection she has felt in all her relationships. Jada said, "My thing was, just, not having protection. That’s my biggest wound that comes out in all my relationships. And I’ve looked for the craziest kind of protection, and I don’t have a really good sense of what’s safe and what’s not.”

Jada's mother Banfield-Norris recalled being in a similar situation when she lost her mom. However, after Jada lost her grandmother her figure of 'safety' and 'security' was gone when she was just in middle school. For those unaware, at the time Banfield-Norris suffered from addiction. During the chat, she reasoned out Jada's sense of lack of protection, "I’ll tell you why. The environment. It was my addiction. She found her security through my mother. But, when Mommy died, that’s when my addiction really took off.”

To this Jada added, "She died when I was still in middle school, you know, 11, 12 years old". Banfield-Norris noted that it was an important time for Jada to feel secure and safe. "That’s when your womanhood starts,” noted Pinkett Smith. Banfield-Norris recalled, "that’s when she lost her security, my mother was her backbone.”

While travelling down the memory lane, Jada asserted after losing her grandmother she began to find her source of protection in the outside world. "Her house was safe. And so, once she was gone, there was no safety, so then I went into the world and created my own safety, and that was crazy," recalled Jada.

The episode of Red Table Talk will premiere on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, May 25 at 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET. The brand new season kick-started in April with Janelle Monae as the main guest.

Image: Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith