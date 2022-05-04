Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional After Taping Latest Interview; ‘I’m Sending Strength'

More than a month after the infamous incident at the 94th Academy award ceremony where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage, the former's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk recently taped an upcoming interview with Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and talked about how this show opened her eyes in a very deep way.

The trailer of the new season has stirred the internet while the fans are buzzing about whether rumours about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's divorce are true or not.

Jada Pinkett Smith to release a new episode of Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip sharing glimpses from her talk show titled Red Table Talk. While stating about the upcoming episode featuring Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, she added that the show was so powerful and deeply moving for her. Adding to it, she even shed light on how one never knows what people go through and expressed her gratefulness to Cheslie's parents for having the courage, strength and willingness to speak about Cheslie and her struggles with high functioning depression. Moreover, Jada Pinkett Smith shed light on how there was so much more that lies beneath everyone that our assumptions about one another and perceptions can not meet.

The caption read, "This show for @gammynorris, @Willowsmith and me was so powerful and deeply moving. You never know what people are going through. I’m grateful to Cheslie’s mother and bonus dad for having the courage strength and willingness to speak about Cheslie and her struggles with high functioning depression. This episode continues to validate that there is so much more that lies beneath us all, that our assumptions about one another and perceptions can not meet. When we think we know … we block our chance to truly see someone who may need to be seen in a different way than how they are presenting themselves. This show opened my eyes in a very deep way. I’m sending strength and giving thoughts to all those who love Cheslie and to anyone who has lost a loved one by suicide. This won’t be an easy show to watch, but it’s an important one. JOIN US TOMORROW Love" (sic)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently hit the headlines after the former fame slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Just weeks after the event, an old Red Table Talk clip of the couple resurfaced online. In the video, Jada recalled crying on her wedding aisle, revealing she did not want to get married. On one of her previous Red Table Talk episodes, Jada shared, "I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do. I never wanted to be married. I really didn’t wanna get married."

