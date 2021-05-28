Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Matching Tattoos With Willow & Gammy To Represent Their 'journey'

Jada Pinkett Smith is now sporting matching tattoos with her daughter and mother. The Red Table Talk hosts got inked together on the show’s latest episode. Moreover, Jada Pinkett Smith also shared a glimpse of this experience on social media. The three hosts got matching lotus tattoos on their hands. Find out more details about this story below.

Jada, Willow and Gammy get matching tattoos

Many celebrities in the past have started their talk shows, while some of them have been quite successful some did not survive for more than a season. One of the most successful celeb talk shows out there is Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield. On the talk show, the women discuss several issues right from polygamy to dealing with drug addiction.

On the show’s latest episode, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow, and Adrienne got matching tattoos. Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram post spilled details about this tattoo session. In the Instagram post, Jada posted a picture of herself getting the tattoo while her daughter and mother watched her. Along with the picture, Jada wrote, “Look what we did! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit. Now I want a sleeve!”. Take a look Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram post below.

Jada also shared a glimpse of this Red Table Talk episode. In this teaser, Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow Smith talked about the significance of getting lotuses tattooed on their hands. Willow said that the lotus represents “spiritual enlightenment” and she quotes the saying, ‘through the mud grows the lotus’. Willow continued and stated that the bud to the blossom represents a spiritual journey but also the three of them.

The singer deemed herself as the lotus bud, her mother Jada as the lotus that has bloomed a bit, while her grandmother Adrienne a.k.a. Gammy is the fully bloomed lotus. Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother also shared her take on the tattoo. She said the tattoo describes her journey since she had to go through “the mud, the dirt, and still something beautiful is created”. Watch this Red Table Talk teaser below.

