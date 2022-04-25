Jada Smith 'insisted On' Family Trip To India Despite Will Smith Oscars Slap: Reports

The bygone Oscars 2022 witnessed Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock after the comedian attempted a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. The incident made headlines across the world and became the talk of the town. Almost a month later, the King Richard actor was spotted in Mumbai's Kalina airport. According to US Weekly, Jada reportedly 'insisted on' taking this trip, despite her husband facing backlash over the Oscars slap.

Will Smith embarks on Indian trop

According to an Us Weekly source, Jada Pinkett Smith was determined not to let the family's trip to Mumbai get cancelled. They revealed that the family initially considered cancelling the trip in the wake of the backlash they have been receiving over Will Smith's Oscars altercation, however, Jada 'insisted' they carry on with their plan. The source told the publication, "Will and Jada have taken the family on a vacation that was already planned. There had been talks of cancelling the trip but Jada insisted."

Will Smith in India

Will Smith was spotted in Mumbai on April 23 in a simple white t-shirt, with a spiritual thread of beats around his neck. He seemed to be in great spirits as he greeted those gathered around him at Kalina airport. Smith was spotted alongside a Pandit as he entered the airport. Smith's visit to the country came days after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 when the comedian attempted a joke about Jada's baldness, which is due to a medical condition called Alopecia.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Will Smith in Haridwar

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time the actor has visited India as he had earlier shared glimpses from his trip to the country on April 7, 2019. The actor took to his Instagram account and posted pictures from his Haridwar trip. Smith was seen seated by the Ganges and participating in spiritual rituals. He mentioned in the caption of his post that his trip gave him a 'new understanding' on himself. He wrote, "My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience”. Travelling to India & Experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.''

Image: Varindar Chawla, Twitter/@AndyVermaut