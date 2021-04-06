Jada Pinkett Smith On How "narcissism" Can Be The "core" Of Abusive Relationships

Jada Pinkett Smith is known to be one of the most outspoken Hollywood celebrities on several social issues. She has opened up on various issues in the past and candidly expressed her opinions on them. She has been hosting several such conversations on her popular show Red Table Talk where she often invites known personalities to participate. She has quite recently covered the topic of abusive relationships in a conversation and talked about how narcissism can be a root cause of abusive relationships, explaining the reason behind this view.

Jada Pinkett Smith on how narcissism is the ‘core’ of abusive relationships

Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk has earlier covered several topics about relationships in its previous segments. Co-hosted by her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the new episode, Losing Friendships To Narcissism, also had clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula, who joined the table for the discussion. Jada touched on the issue of abusive relationships and even described how she witnessed one such relationship with one of her friends. She described how she eventually distanced from the friend and her husband because their relationship was “too brutal to watch”, as shown in the clip by People.

She summed up the “core” reason behind such abusive relationships to be a narcissistic attitude. Jada promptly received a response from Durvasala, who whole-heartedly agreed to this analysis by the actor. An addition was made to this statement, which said that narcissism can be at the core of both emotionally and physically abusive relationships. The actor even disclosed that she herself had been “hurt” by a narcissist and that this can happen when one allows such people inside their “inner sanctum”, which can be “painful and dangerous”.

Jada Pinkett Smith even had a discussion with her husband Will Smith last year, which received a wide viewership from their fans. Jada has worked on a list of films that have tasted success globally. Some of her top films include The Matrix Reloaded and its sequel, Scream 2, Girls Trip and more. She is all set to reprise her role in the upcoming Matrix film, which is currently under production.

