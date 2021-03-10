Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Hilarious Meme Featuring Queen Elizabeth II On 'Red Table Talk'

Hollywood actress turned talk-show host Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared a hilarious new meme on her Instagram handle featuring Queen Elizabeth II. In the photo shared by Jada, Queen Elizabeth II can be seen sitting at the table with the talk-show host and her daughter, Willow Smith. The photo, which is photoshopped to make it look like the trio is on the set of Jada's talk-show Red Table Talk, is done impressively nonetheless.

Red Table Talk features Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside her daughter and mother, as they discuss various topics and gain perspective from three different generations. Pinkett-Smith shared the meme in question with the caption, "I can’t wit ya’ll!!!! @redtabletalk". Take a look at the post below.

Fans react to Jada Pinkett's meme

Jada Pinkett Smith's recent meme featuring the Queen of England prompted a number of hilarious responses from fans. Many fans commented on the meme saying, "bring her to the table!!" while many others expressed "we are ready!". Many other fans simply left laughing emojis on the post with one fan even saying "the internet is undefeated". Take a look at the reactions below.

Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

Jada Pinkett Smith's post came after Oprah Winfrey's headline snatching 'tell-all' interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry where the couple told their side of the story regarding their recent split from the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about the many issues they faced as a couple and part of the family including racism. In one part of the interview, Meghan even spoke about how she had always been an outspoken advocate for women's rights and voicing ones opinion and how she felt it was ironic that she was silent to which Oprah asked the bombshell question, "Were you silent? or were you silenced?". Meghan responded to the question by saying, "the latter".

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview revealed many things about the Royal Family where Meghan mentioned how she and everybody in her life had been directed to say "no comment" to the press when asked about anything. She also mentioned how she thought she was being "protected" by the family and how heart-breaking it was to realise she wasn't. Meghan also spoke about the family's racist concerns regarding the potential skin colour of her son, Archie, while she was still pregnant with him.

