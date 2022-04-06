Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Addresses Their 'entanglement' In New Track; Watch

Jada Pinkett Smith's former lover, August Alsina, has shared details of his entanglement with The Matrix actor in his new track 'Shake the World'.

The R&B artist recently took to Instagram to unveil snippets of his upcoming track, thereby shedding light on his past relationship. This comes just days after Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscar 2022 fiasco over a joke on Jada's bald hairstyle due to alopecia.

August Alsina reveals details of affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

In the snippets of his upcoming track, Alsina sings "Well, of course, some s--- is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favourite". Shake the World further sees Alsina opening up about being 'cancelled' after the infamous 2022 Red Table Talk that featured Jada Pinkett and Will Smith publicly discussing their marriage and the 'entanglement'.

"I heard I was cancelled," said Alsina. "Well, let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed but flawless. That’s what makes me August," he sings.

Notably, this isn't the first time when Alsina has used music to open up about his affair with Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the 'Red Table Talk', Alsina released 'Entanglements' in collaboration with Rick Ross.

Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina's entanglement

For those unaware, the duo began seeing each other back in 2015, as disclosed by Jada. However, it wasn't until 2020 that August Alsina publicly revealed that he was in a romantic relationship with her. The musician went on to claim that Jada’s husband, Will Smith, was well aware of their ‘entanglement’ and gave them his blessings. These claims then came under massive media scrutiny, as fans were shocked to learn that Will and Jada shared a tumultuous relationship and the fact that the affair was carried out with Will’s permission left many enraged.

Soon, the Hollywood sweethearts openly discussed their marriage at the 'Red Table Talk'. During the conversation, Jada admitted to being close to Alsina as her family tried to help the singer while he has 'really sick'. "It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state," said Jada. She further confirmed that her being romantically involved with him was her own personal decision and that Will had nothing to do with it. A year later, Jada revealed that she felt guilty about having an affair with another man.

(Image: @willsmith/@augustalsina/Instagram)