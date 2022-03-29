Jada Pinkett's Video On Her Hair Journey Goes Viral After Will Smith-Chris Rock Feud

Will Smith's response to Chris Rock's 'GI Jane' joke at Oscars 2022 became the major highlight of the 94th Academy Awards. Will Smith had slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in an emotional outburst stemming from Rock making a joke about a disease his wife Jada Pinkett suffers from. Following the incident, Jada Pinkett's video, where she talks about dealing with hair loss caused by alopecia, is going viral.

Later, the King Richard actor issued a public apology by writing a note on social media stating that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was "unacceptable and inexcusable."

Jada Pinkett Smith is among the notable American artists who have been a part of some popular movies and tv shows, including The Inkwell, Princess Mononoke, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Magic Mike XXL, Gotham, and The Equalizer among others.

Jada Pinkett on dealing with hair loss in Hollywood

Amid the buzz created by Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Oscars 2022, a video of Jada Pinkett Smith recently went viral on social media in which she was seen candidly speaking about alopecia and how she was dealing with hair loss in Hollywood. She took to her official Instagram handle a couple of days ago and posted a video clip of herself in which she was seen talking about how she dealt with her hair loss and added how challenging it was for her.

“Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing. That was really challenging, you know, because I liked my hair out wild and curly. But nobody wanted that. So I always had to do my hair in ways that didn’t feel natural to me because of trying to play the game. So if I’m doing a cover, everybody’s all, no we want your hair straight and flow. It’s like alright, cool, but that’s not really what my hair likes to do. So I had to learn to get the courage to go, nah I’m not doing it, which is why I feel the freedom today, I don’t give two c**** what people feel about this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it,” she can be heard saying in the video.

Academy's Official Statement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently issued a statement revealing that they 'condemn' the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement, on Monday, the Academy said it will also "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”

(Image: AP/@jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)