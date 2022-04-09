Last Updated:

Jada Pinkett's Video Recalling Not Wanting To Marry Will Smith Resurfaces Amid Oscars Row

An old video sees Jada Pinkett Smith admitting she never wanted to marry her husband Will Smith. Continue reading to know more about the same.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently hit the headlines after the King Richard fame slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Just weeks after the event, an old Red Table Talk clip of the couple resurfaced online. In the video, Jada recalled crying on her wedding aisle revealing she did not want to get married.

Jada did not want to marry Will Smith

On one of her previous Red Table Talk episodes, Jada shared, "I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do." She further confessed, "I never wanted to be married." Sitting across her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, daughter Willow and husband Will Smith she said again, “I really didn’t wanna get married." Reacting to the same, King Richard star joked, "We only got married because Gammy(Banfield-Norris) was crying." During the episode, the couple confessed that the only reason behind them getting hitched was Jada's pregnancy.

Jada Pinkett Smith's mother who was present recollected how the wedding was 'horrible'. "I do remember [wanting you and Will to get married] but I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of marriage," adding, "The wedding was horrible. It was a mess. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant. She didn’t cooperate with anything.” Jada gave a nod to her mother's statement and explained “I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met on the sets of the iconic television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Reportedly, Jada auditioned for the role of Will's girlfriend in the show. However, she was considered too short and actor Nia Long was then recruited for the same. However, the spark between Will and Jada didn't dim away. The duo developed the spark when Will separated from Sheree Fletcher. In December 1997, when Jada was three months pregnant, the couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony that took place near Jada's hometown Baltimore, Maryland. 

