Jaden Smith Can Pull Off Dreadlocks With Absolute Ease; See Pics

Jaden Smith is a popular American rapper, singer, and actor. He is the son of the famous Hollywood actor, Will Smith. Smith is often considered to be one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. Jaden started his career as an actor with his debut film, The Pursuit of Happyness which also featured his father, Will Smith. Some of Jaden Smith's prominent films include The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Karate Kid and After Earth. Jaden Smith, along with his other artistic talents, also has a knack for fashion and keeps trying new looks. Read on to know more:

Jaden Smith's quirky dreadlocks

One of Jaden's famous looks is the one with his dreadlocks. Jaden's look went viral with fans who tried to get the same look. Along with his quirky hairstyles, Jaden also likes to don funky outfits. His jackets and hoodies are unique statement pieces with bold colors. Jaden also likes to don oversized blazers and loose trousers that enhance his style.

Apart from being an actor, Jaden Smith is also a rapper, singer, and songwriter. His popular songs include Mission, Riot, Breakfast, Distant and many more. Smith's Instagram also showcases his love for sneakers. He can be seen donning plenty of them from various brands. Smith, however, is not big on accessories and likes to keep it simple with his quirky hairstyles, tattoos, and different bold outfits.

