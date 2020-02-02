Union Budget
Jaden Smith's Most Mysterious Tweets That Will Blow Your Mind

Hollywood News

Jaden Smith is famous for his enigmatic demeanour and his cryptic tweets. Let’s take a look at his mysterious tweets. Read on to know more about his tweets.

jaden smith

Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s son, rose to fame when he made his debut film The Pursuit Of Happyness. Back then, he was known for his adorable looks. Then, when he starred alongside Jackie Chan in Karate Kid, he rose to fame. Now, Jaden Smith is on his feet and has his own unique style and is widely appreciated by his fans. However, his fans are not able to crack his enigmatic demeanour and his cryptic tweets. Let’s take a look at his tweets. Below are some of the most cryptic tweets from Jaden Smith's twitter:

Also read: Will Smith Says He Was Jealous Of Wife's Close Friendship With Tupac

Jaden also said that it gets to a point where you have so many followers that you cannot really post things like a normal person without getting criticized on a major level on everything that you post. He has even cut it down to a place where on Instagram he just does not post unless there’s something really going on in his life, he explained. Here are some more tweets of his.

When asked if his concern about criticism online is what led him to publish fewer classic Jaden Smith tweets and he told that it has, confirming it. Every once in a while, he might post something very cryptic and weird. But that has changed his relationship with Twitter and social media, the actor confided regarding his Twitter posts. 

Also read: Will Smith Movies To Be Released In 2020 That You Should Not Miss

 

 

