Jaden Smith's Most Mysterious Tweets That Will Blow Your Mind

Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s son, rose to fame when he made his debut film The Pursuit Of Happyness. Back then, he was known for his adorable looks. Then, when he starred alongside Jackie Chan in Karate Kid, he rose to fame. Now, Jaden Smith is on his feet and has his own unique style and is widely appreciated by his fans. However, his fans are not able to crack his enigmatic demeanour and his cryptic tweets. Let’s take a look at his tweets. Below are some of the most cryptic tweets from Jaden Smith's twitter:

Also read: Will Smith Says He Was Jealous Of Wife's Close Friendship With Tupac

How Can Mirrors Be Real If Our Eyes Aren't Real — Jaden (@jaden) May 2, 2013

I Am Not A Human And I Don't Speak English — Jaden (@jaden) May 30, 2018

The Biggest Flex Anyone Will Ever Have Is Dying. — Jaden (@jaden) September 4, 2015

Jaden also said that it gets to a point where you have so many followers that you cannot really post things like a normal person without getting criticized on a major level on everything that you post. He has even cut it down to a place where on Instagram he just does not post unless there’s something really going on in his life, he explained. Here are some more tweets of his.

If A Cup Cake Falls From A Tree How Far Away Will It Be From Down. #Jupiter — Jaden (@jaden) August 29, 2014

The More Time You Spend Awake The More Time You Spend Asleep. — Jaden (@jaden) February 13, 2015

I Only Skate When I Have Emotional Trauma — Jaden (@jaden) September 17, 2017

When asked if his concern about criticism online is what led him to publish fewer classic Jaden Smith tweets and he told that it has, confirming it. Every once in a while, he might post something very cryptic and weird. But that has changed his relationship with Twitter and social media, the actor confided regarding his Twitter posts.

Also read: Will Smith Movies To Be Released In 2020 That You Should Not Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.