Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Ripped For Road House Remake, Slaps UFC Fighter

Donnie Darko actor Jake Gyllenhaal flaunted his ripped physique before acting out a part in the Road House remake. The Hollywood star appeared on the stage and flexed his muscles before roaring for the crowd with extra vigour. Jake stood in front of the former UFC fighter Jay Heiron and landed a slap across his face before they were pulled apart.

In a video being circulated online, Jake's character named The Challenger appears at the UFC 285 stage at T-Mobile Arena to film a scene for Road House, which is a remake of the 1989 Road House film. Following this, Jake and Jay exchange words. To everyone's relief, the slap Jake threw was a fake one.

They’re filming the final scenes on the back of the UFC 285 weigh ins for the upcoming Roadhouse movie featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor and Jake seems to be in savage shape! @thenotoriousmma @ufc pic.twitter.com/IacN3fqTg3 — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) March 4, 2023

In an interview, the Nightcrawler actor said, "This fu**er just makes me laugh, cuz he's a FU**ING JOKE! Let's go. Just give me the belt. Just give it to me. Hand it to me." Later, Heiron added, "I promise you that's the one and only hit you get. I'm putting you to sleep tomorrow night."

Talking about the movie, Jake said in an interview with Good Morning America, "They're big shoes to fill, but Patrick was a friend when he was here. We made a movie when I was pretty young called Donnie Darko together." He further added, "I take that all to heart in playing the role and there are some things I take from him, but generally we made a whole new movie and I'm really excited about it."

Conor McGregor all set to co-star with Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor will play a major role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon Prime Video's remake of the classic 80s action Road House. The movie follows the life of a former UFC fighter (Jake) who takes up a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in Florida Keys. However, he soon discovers not everything is perfect and the story continues from there. This movie will mark the debut of the Irish professional mixed martial artist, McGregor.