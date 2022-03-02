Jake Gyllenhaal Marks 15 Years Of Thriller 'Zodiac' With Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo

Known for his work in hit films including Brokeback Mountain, The Guilty, Prisoners, the Spider-Man franchise and many more, Jake Gyllenhaal took to his social media account on Wednesday to share some interesting news with his fans and followers. The actor shared a work of art by a fan of a poster of his 2007 film Zodiac as he celebrated 15 years since its release. Apart from Gyllenhaal, the film also saw Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. take on pivotal roles alongside him.

Jake Gyllenhaal marks 15 years of Zodiac

Gyllenhaal headed to his Instagram account on Wednesday and shared a piece of fan art about his 2007 film Zodiac as it marked 15 years since its release. The film is now available on Netflix and saw Jake playing the role of Robert Graysmith, who is a cartoonist. The film revolves around the young man's obsession with the Zodiac killer and he begins to use his problem-solving skills to investigate and learn the identity of the killer. The film was helmed by David Fincher, the film was all about the hunt for a serial killer, who lurked in the shadow of the San Francisco Bay Area from the 1960s to 1970s.

The film is a gripping mystery thriller about a serial killer, who goes by the name Zodiac and writes coded messages containing hints about his identity when he commits a crime. Graysmith continues his investigation for years and also begins writing a book about the mysterious case. However, his obsession with finding the killer impacts his personal and professional life as his wife leaves with their children and he loses his job. The film then takes an eight-year leap and its climax left the audience in awe.

Jake Gyllenhaal films

The actor will soon be seen in the lead role in the film Cut And Run and according to reports by Variety, he will also put on his producer's cap for the upcoming project. The film will be written by John Glenn and will be produced under Gyllenhaal's banner Nine Stories Productions. The publication reported that the film will be all about a gang of thieves who plan on robbing yachts using speedboats, however, their plan comes crashing down when they rob the wrong people.

