Jake Gyllenhaal Returns To SNL 15 Yrs After Debut As Host; Performs On Céline Dion's Song

Jake Gyllenhaal, who was most recently seen in Ambulance returned to the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Life (SNL) for the first time in 15 years since his debut as a host on the show. The actor stole the show with his humour and was hailed by many for his work. He also crooned It’s All Coming Back to Me Now by Celine Dion and gave it his own twist as he had fans and followers in awe.

Jake Gyllenhaal hosts 'SNL'

The popular actor made his debut as a host on SNL in 2007 and returned to the sets of the hit show for the first time in the most recent episode. Fans were over the moon and the actor won them over yet again with his humour and charm. According to People, the actor opened with a monologue, in which he joked that the last time he was on the show was '400 Marvel movies ago'. He hilariously continued, "To give you an idea of what it was like in 2007, in the show I hosted, there was a George W. Bush sketch, there were jokes about the first iPhone, and this is a photo of me from my monologue". He then pulled out a picture of himself wearing a wig and dress and mentioned he was promoting a song from Dreamgirls. He further added, "That was actually the least problematic thing in that episode, but looking back, I feel like I was a totally different person."

The actor then went on to croon the hit Celine Dion song All Coming Back to Me Now as he said, "Being here tonight, it feels like everything is suddenly coming back." He then went on to croon the number and gave it his unique touch as he sang alongside backup singers, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Cecily Strong.

Watch Jake Gyllenhaal hosting SNL and singing All Coming Back to Me Now

Jake Gyllenhaal really said let me come back and show you my entire vocal range via Celine Dion on #SNL pic.twitter.com/CVHZK8UK9x — JMF (@MWhiteShelley) April 10, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal in Ambulance

The actor was most recently seen in the film Ambulance, in which he starred alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González. He became the talk of the town when he arrived at the film premiere hand-in-hand with his girlfriend and model, Jeanne Cadieu. The event took place in Paris and the couple gave fans major couple goals as they gazed into each other's eyes on the red carpet.

Jake Gyllenhaal e Jeanne Cadieu na premiere de 'Ambulance' em Paris hoje, 20. pic.twitter.com/iXqCBmumky — Jake Gyllenhaal BR (@gyllenhaalbr) March 20, 2022

Image: Instagram/@nbcsnl, Twitter/@MWhiteShelley