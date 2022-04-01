Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Love For Indian Food & Bollywood; Reveals What's Missing In H'wood

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal recently got candid about his love for Indian food, culture and the various aspects of Bollywood that can be seen missing from Hollywood. From Zodiac to Spider-Man: Homecoming, the actor is known for his versatility and ability to carry out challenging characters. His career spanning a couple of decades is reflective of his stardom in the American film industry.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his film Ambulance which is set to release in the US on April 8. Apart from Gyllenhaal, the Michael Bay directorial action thriller also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Moses Ingram, Eiza González and more.

Jake Gyllenhaal on Indian food and Bollywood

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 41-year-old actor expressed his love for Indian food by stating that he knows a lot about the food, culture, films and more. Moreover, the actor admitted to being 'inspired' by Bollywood films and commended the 'skills and acting' of the Indian film industry. He also believed that 'the skill that so many Bollywood actors have is just unsurpassed'.

When asked about the most exciting aspect of Bollywood, the actor revealed that the ability to 'sing, dance and act' simultaneously is a 'real requirement' and added, ''we don’t really have much in Hollywood.'' Gyllenhaal further quipped that he has much 'admiration for filmmaking and the acting coming out of India'.

During the interview, he said that he feels 'blessed' to have gotten the opportunity to come to India as he revealed that he visited the country once before the pandemic.

More on Jake Gyllenhaal

Recently, the actor made headlines after he debuted his relationship on the red carpet as he brought his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu to the recent Ambulance premiere in Paris. The couple managed to steal the show as fans were not able to stop swooning over their chemistry. Talking about his relationship, Jake Gyllenhaal told Esquire,

''In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease. I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

Image: AP