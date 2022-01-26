Jake Gyllenhaal To Star As Lead And Produce Upcoming Heist Thriller 'Cut And Run'

Jake Gyllenhaal, who is known for his role in the Spider-Man franchise, The Guilty, Brokeback Mountain and other hit films, is now gearing up for his next film. According to reports by Variety, the actor will soon be seen in an upcoming heist thriller titled Cut And Run. The film will be written by John Glenn, who is famous for his work in hits including Eagle Eye.

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in Cut And Run

The Hollywood star is currently gearing up for his role in Cut And Run and apart from taking on the lead role in the film, the publication reported that the actor would also put on the producer's cap for the film. The film will be produced under the actor's banner, Nine Stories Productions. The production will reportedly begin soon and fans can't wait for more information about the action-packed thriller. The film will be all about a group of thieves, who plan to rob super-yachts using speedboats. However, the film takes a turn when they rob the wrong people.

Jake Gyllenhaal films

The actor was recently seen in the hit Netflix crime thriller The Guilty, which revolves around a demoted police officer, played by Gyllenhaal, who must work the 911 calls. The film takes a turn when he receives a call from a woman who has been abducted and has to work to ensure her safety. Several fans and critics praised Gyllenhaal's performance in the film that was helmed by Antoine Fuqua. The film is based on a 2018 Danish film by the same name and received heaps of praise after its release.

Deadline also recently reported that the actor would take on a role in the remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film, Road House. The film will be produced by MGM and will be helmed by Doug Liman. Its production has not begun yet, but the publication reported that the project is a priority for the studio. The actor and director are still in talks about being part of the project, and no official deals have been signed yet. If they are roped in for the film, this will mark their first project together.

Image: AP