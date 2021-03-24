Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In 'Combat Control' Helmed By 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Likewise, Sam Hargrave has received immense praise for his feature directorial debut project Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. Now, the two will be collaborating for the first time in an upcoming drama movie based on a true story.

Jake Gyllenhaal attached to 'Combat Control' with 'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave

Deadline has reported that MGM Studio is in negotiations to acquire the rights to Combat Control, which tells the true story of the US Medal of Honor recipient John Chapman. Jake Gyllenhaal has been tapped to portray the late war hero. The film will be directed by stunt coordinator turned filmmaker, Sam Hargrave.

Combat Control will be showing the real story of Air Force CCT John Chapman, who died on March 4, 2002, at a battle in Afghanistan. Following his demise, no one imagined it would take over a decade for the truth of what really happened on that snowy mountainside to emerge. Fifteen years later, Air Force Captain Cora Alexander is tasked with the nearly impossible job of investigating whether John Chapman is a worthy recipient of the medal, despite no eyewitnesses to his actions and the top-secret world surrounding clandestine operations. Alexander must uncover the truth, and in revealing Chapman’s sacrifice to the world, she forges her own path to self-forgiveness and personal redemption.

John Chapman was awarded the US military’s highest award on August 22, 2018. At the time, the U.S. government authorized the release of his story, and that of the classified Combat Controllers, to the public, giving the world a glimpse into the smallest, most secretive, and highly decorated unit in the U.S. military. The medal was the first awarded to a member of the Air Force and to a CCT in U.S. history since Vietnam.

Shelby Malone will associate produce the film with Jake Gyllenhaal as executive producer. The Hideaway Entertainment will co-finance, with its CEO Jonathan Gray, President Matthew Rhodes, and VP Kristy Grisham producing. The company’s executive Ryan Cassells will serve as EP. The project is also bankrolled by Ron West of Thruline Entertainment. He bought the manuscript of the book Alone at Dawn, by Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Longfritz, to The Hideaway Entertainment before the book was released.

Hideaway got the rights in a heated bidding war and was developing the script when it became a New York Times bestseller. The company recently hired Michael Russell Gunn to adapt the script. Schilling is a military consultant on the film and was a Combat Control Technician like John Chapman. The makers are searching for an actor to portray Alexander.

