Jake Johnson 'would Love' To Return As Peter B. Parker In 'Spider-Verse 2'

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse features Jake Johnson as the voice of Peter B. Parker. He is the 38-year-old Spider-Man from another dimension that mentors Miles Morales. As Spider-Verse sequel is confirmed and under development, Johnson hopes to voice Peter again, even though his character has returned to his dimension.

Jake Johnson hopes to voice Peter B. Parker in Spider-Verse 2

In a recent interaction with Fandom, Jake Johnson talked about shooting Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and his possible return. When asked if he could make a comeback as Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, he replied that he would “really hope” so. The actor said that he really loved playing Peter B. Parker. Recalling his time on Spider-Verse, he said that he “literally recorded” the movie for over two years. Johnson stated that people do not realize, but an artist does two or three recordings for an animated project before it wraps up. He mentioned that he lived with that character before anyone knew it was happening for so long and he loved the material. The Jurassic World star said that he got to record a lot with Shameik Moore, who played Miles Morales, and they got to “bounce off” each other. He became buddies with Shameik and they are still texting and are in touch.

In case anyone needs a reminder pic.twitter.com/qUFKhYXwYP — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 21, 2020

Peter B. Parker was sent off to his dimension by Miles Morales during the climax scene. Jake Johnson opened up about what story arc could follow him in the sequel if he makes a comeback. He said that he would “love to see Peter,” and what happens to him ahead. He would love to see that did the character and MJ get back together? Did he becomes a dad? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero? However, the actor mentioned that all these arcs he mentioned are as a fan now, because he is not the one making decisions on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. But expressed again that he would “love Peter” to come back.

About Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 cast features Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld reprising their role as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Joaquim Dos Santos will direct the movie, with a screenplay by David Callaham. It was initially scheduled to release on April 8, 2022, but got pushed ahead due to COVID-19 pandemic. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will now swing in theatres from October 7, 2022.

