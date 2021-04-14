Jake Paul Denies All Allegations Of Sexual Assault Made By Justine Paradise

Youtube star Jake Paul has found himself in the centre of yet another controversy. Social media star Justine Paradise, a few days back, accused Jake Paul of sexually assaulting her back in 2019. The 24-year old Youtuber is now denying all the sexual allegations made by Justine Paradies. Read more here.

Jake Paul's sexual allegations

Social media star Justine Paradise on 9th April uploaded a video in which he accused Jake Paul of sexually assaulting her. In the video shared on Youtube, Justine explains how Jake forced her to perform oral sex on him. The social media star also shared various screenshots of their chats in the video as proof. She also added that after she refused, he acted cold towards her and refused to speak with her after that. At the end of the video, the social media influencer said that she shared her story with the public so that Jake Paul realizes what he did and doesn't do it again.

Now according to People's magazine, the 24-year-old Youtube star is denying all the allegations against him. The 24-year-old YouTuber's attorney, Daniel E. Gardenswartz gave a statement to People's magazine. In the statement, he said that Jake was aware of all the recent allegations against him. While many people have already begun to deflate the allegations against him, Jake Paul has denied all the allegations and claims made against him and has every purpose of aggressively denying it and is seeking legal action against those responsible for the slander of his character. Jake Paul also released a lengthy statement on his Twitter in which he said that Justine was using social media to gain attention and that he had never laid a finger on a girl without their consent.

Take a look at his statement here.

Jake Paul's controversies

Owing to his success on Youtube, Disney announced that Jake Paul would be starring as Dirk in Disney Channel's new comedy series, Bizaardvark. But during the filming of season 2, Disney announced that Jake would not be part of the show and that it was a mutual decision taken by both parties. Over the years, Jake Paul has come under fire for various reasons. He was called out various times by Netizens for homophobic and racist remarks. Recently in 2020, Jake Paul involved in an argument with British singer Zayn Malik. In the now-deleted series of tweet, Jake accused Zayn Malik of being rude. Zayn's girlfriend Gigi Malik replied to the star and said "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."

Source: Jake Paul and Justine Paradise's Instagram