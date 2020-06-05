Jake Paul Slapped With Criminal Trespassing Charges Following The Arizona Mall Looting?

YouTube sensation Jake Paul has been reportedly slapped with criminal trespassing charges after he allegedly went on to enter a mall in Arizona which was looted last month. This was revealed by a police officer through a statement to a publication. According to reports, Jake Paul was seen filming the loot as well as the vandalizing of the mall by the protesters in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement on May 30, 2020. Jake Paul's video reportedly also showed him entering the premises of the mall amidst the protests despite it being closed.

The police officials received several tips that said that Jake Paul was the participant of the riot

The footage further showed Jake Paul filming the scene from inside the mall. Reportedly, the police personnel are still unclear if Jake Paul 'took' anything from the mall. According to media sources, the Scottsdale Police Department's statement revealed that they received several videos as well as tips that identified Jake Paul as a prime participant of the riot which ensued post the Arizona mall loot.

YouTube star Jake Paul and his friends were caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall last night amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 31, 2020

Reportedly, the statement of the Scottsdale Police Department further said that their investigating if Jake Paul was present at the Arizona mall loot scene. The statement further revealed that Jake Paul's gathering at the scene was declared as an 'unlawful assembly' and he along with the rest of the crowd were also asked to leave the area by the police. The statement also revealed that Jake Paul had 'unlawfully' entered inside the mall and remained there even though it was closed.

Jake Paul released a statement on Twitter and denied being engaged in any kind of looting of the mall

Reportedly, Jake Paul has now been slapped with charges of unlawful assembly along with criminal trespassing both of which are identified as misdemeanors. A public information officer, Sgt. Ben Hoster also revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that Jake has now been issued a summon to appear before an Arizona court in July. Jake Paul had also released an official statement on his Twitter handle on the ongoing fiasco.

He went on to clarify that neither he nor did his friends were engaged in the Arizona Mall looting, but were just silent observers to it. Jake Paul had further added that he along with his friends were just peaceful protesters to one of the most 'horrific injustices which the country has ever seen.'

