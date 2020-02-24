Who Is Jake Paul, And Who Is He Dating? Here Are All The Details

Jake Paul is known for making the headlines on the internet for all the wrong reasons. He is always reported to be involved in some of the other controversies. Recently he was involved in an ugly Twitter spat with Gigi Hadid. Here is a look at the notorious Jake Paul’s life till now.

Who Is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is American YouTuber, actor, and musician. His brother Logan Paul is also a very famous YouTuber. His shot to fame came with now-defunct video application Vine. He started his career on Vine in 2013. By the time Vine was discontinued, he had 5.3 million followers and more than 2 billion views on the app. He also became a household name for playing the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. Since then he has always been a part of some controversy.

Who is Jake Paul dating?

According to various media reports and speculations from Jake Paul’s Instagram posts, it is suggested that he is currently dating Julia Rose. Julia Rose is also a controversial social media star herself. Earlier, she had flashed herself at world series.

Jake Paul and Julia Rose were spotted together last month. Jake also shared a cute picture of them on his Instagram. Jake Paul was previously dating Tana Mongeau. The duo was together from April 2019 to January 2020. Both of them were engaged and married around July last year but it was not a legal marriage.

Gigi Hadid and Jake Paul’s recent spat on Twitter:

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

