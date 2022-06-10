Jake Schreier Roped In To Direct Marvel Studios' Next Project 'Thunderbolts'

Marvel Studios is on the edge of releasing its next project Thunderbolts, in collaboration with director and producer Jake Schreier as reported by Deadline. The upcoming Marvel movie is about a team of Supervillains from the marvel comics called the Thunderbolts.

Schreier is known for his work in films like Paper Towns (2015) and I can see you (2008), along with his direction for a few episodes of Minx and Kidding on Showtime. The director has also worked with artists like Selena Gomez, Kanye West, and Chance the Rapper for their music videos. Read on to know more about the upcoming movies and the star cast of Marvel film.

Marvel Studios ropes in director Jake Schreier for Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts will supposedly be produced by Kevin Feige who is also the president of Marvel Studios and it will be written by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson.

Thunderbolts will comprise a team of supervillains from the marvel comics. They are a bunch of anti-heroes who have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the cast and the plot for the much-awaited film are not yet revealed, according to Variety, Thunderbolt’s leader could be Baron Zemo that is played by Daniel Bruhl, an ex-military man from the nation of Sokovia. Zemo appeared in Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The second possibility for the leader in the film could be Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine that appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow.

Other predicted characters in the next Marvel venture include Hannah John-Ghost Kamen of Ant-Man, John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Abomination that appeared in The Incredible Hulk and Clint Barton played by Jeremy Renner along with Bucky Barnes played by Sebastian Stan is assumed to be a part of the film.

Upcoming Marvel Projects

Before more details about Thunderbolts arrive, there’s plenty of Marvel goodness coming up. Thor: Love and Thunder releases early next month. Moreover, recently, the release date was revealed for the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns game which will feature Spider-Man.

