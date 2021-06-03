Jameela Jamil Advocates For Body Positivity, Says, 'Don’t Waste Time Being Self-conscious'

The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 02, 2021, to share a post showing off her jiggly arms. Along with the post, the actor also penned a note on body positivity and how one should love their body. On seeing this post, fans flooded the comment section with all things positive and nice.

Jameela Jamil on body positivity

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jameela Jamil shared a short video where she can be seen showing her jiggly arms to her fans. For the video, Jamil can be seen donning a dark blue outfit with floral prints. She completed her look by opting for a sleek fringe hairdo, kohled eyes and matte lips. She also added a line in the video that read, “having a soft girl summer”.

Along with the video, Jameela also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “This is just a video to show you that you can have these arms at any size and to not let our cultural obsession with perfect thin toned SJP/Aniston arms stop you from wearing sleeveless or from posting brilliant photos from your holiday. These arms are normal. I’ve had them at every age, at every weight, and by the way, I lift weights and these are still my Arms. And many other eternally squishy parts”.

She added, “Shake that jiggle in celebration of the biggest ride or die you’ll ever know. Your body. Don’t waste time being self-conscious because the media gets advertising dollars from diet/exercise brands and so made us neurotic for no reason to manipulate us into spending money on things to ‘fix’ what was never ‘broken’”. Jamil concluded by saying, “#softgirlsummer for the win. Spend that money and time on your mental health instead of diet culture, for one summer, and see how you feel”. Take a look at Jameela Jamil's Instagram post below.

As soon as Jameela shared the post online, netizens were quick to flood the comment section with all things happy. Some of the users lauded the actor for being vocal about such things, while some went gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Love doing that with my arms makes me feel like I can fly”. Another user wrote, “Legit was feeling self-conscious about my jiggly arms today THANK U”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Image: Jameela Jamil's Instagram

