Actor and activist Jameela Jamil is known for her honest opinions, which she usually shares via social media. The actor never shies away from sharing her opinions and has often called out celebrities for various reasons.

Jameela Jamil recently commented on Kim Kardashian's latest interview, in which she gave a piece of advice to businesswomen.

Jameela Jamil slams Kim Kardashian

Ahead of the upcoming show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian recently had a chat with Variety. During the interview, the KKW mogul shared a piece of advice for businesswomen and asked them to work.

The Good Place star was quick to call out Kim and said people do not want to work these days. Reacting to Kim Kardashian's advice, Jameela Jamil slammed the American socialite and wrote, "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion." "nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours," she added.

Jameela Jamil also took to her Instagram handle and shared a long note on the same. The actor mentioned how the interview came a day after International Women's Day and wrote, "They are a super impressive family of businesswomen and are products of a ridiculously good start and a genius manager in their mother as well as their own hard work and personal sacrifices. Plus a LOT of photoshop and a decision to not care about misleading people about their beauty claims whilst never disclosing how much secret work goes into their appearances… that they make most of their money from. And a huge amount of money made from questionable diet/detox products and corsets." "They shouldn’t be asked about their secret to success. They shouldn’t answer those questions. It’s all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires," she added.

Many of Jameela Jamil's followers supported her view via the comment section. A fan wrote, "100%, you just have THE words every time," while another one added, "Such wise words! They live in a very different world to ours, never having to worry about the roof over their head or paying the bills."

