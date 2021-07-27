Jameela Jamil Is 'absolutely Not Here' For Netizens Comparing Jennifer Garner And JLo

Known for being vocal about societal issues, Jameela Jamil has once again slammed the netizens for pitting women against each other. The rekindled romance of the early 2000s' couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took the media by storm. While some fans celebrated this reunion, some netizens were busy comparing Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Addressing the same, the BBC Radio 1 host made some scathing remarks against the critics.

Jameela Jamil slams critics for Garner VS JLo comparison

Taking to her Twitter, the 35-year-old activist voiced her opinion on the netizens comparing and criticising the actors in question. She also called out media publications for deliberately publishing Garner's workout pictures next to JLo's glamourous pictures. In a lengthy note, she wrote, 'ABSOLUTELY not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi pics of her working out, put right next to glamorous social media photos of JLo. It’s not the nineties. We aren’t still pitting women against women over a guy…ESP when only one of them wants him.'

Posting the same on her Instagram, Jameela urges her followers to block any source pursuing a narrative that would contribute to patriarchy. Using the #defundpatriarchy, she continued, 'I’ve also often had men actively try to pit me and other women against each other. This bullshit comes from patriarchy, and is repeatedly infused into our psyche via the mostly but not Only tabloid media'. She concluded her message with 'Let the Jens live. Let women live. Let girls live. Stop the rot.'

Netizens support Jameela Jamil

The post saw positive feedbacks, with several actors extending their support towards the 35-year-old actor. Many also expressed their disappointment while agreeing with Jamil. One fan wrote, 'Both women are amazing. But tabloids love pitting them against each other simply because they have/had a relationship with the same man.'

Pic Credit: Jameela Jamil IG

More on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Also called 'Bennifer' by their fans, the duo was engaged from 2002 to 2004 before breaking up. Ben Affleck married Alias star Jennifer Garner in 2005 and have three children together. The couple parted ways after a decade of marriage in 2018. On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez split with her boyfriend of four years Alex Rodriguez and soon sparked romance rumours with former partner Ben Affleck earlier in April.

The duo did not shy away from flaunting their romance as they were seen packing on PDA multiple times on their getaway to Miami and Montana. The duo publicly confirmed their relationship on July 24 after JLo shared an image of kissing Ben Affleck at her birthday celebration.

IMAGE- JENNIFER GARNER'S TWITTER, JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM & AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.