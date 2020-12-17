Jameela Jamil Just Called All The Celebrities 'useless' On 'Thanks A Million' Podcast

The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil recently appeared on a podcast called Thanks A Million. The podcast host is fairly active on social media and always takes a stand for what she thinks is right. Recently on Angela Scanlon's podcast Thanks A Million, Jameela Jamil expressed her thoughts on the celebrity culture. She said some quite controversial things like -'celebrities are useless' during his interview. Read more about her interview here.

READ MORE: 'Legendary' Judges Megan Thee Stallion & Jameela Jamil Talks About Learning About Ballroom

Here's what Jameela Jamil said on Thanks A Million podcast with Angela Scanlon

When Jameela Jamil was on this podcast while discussing how the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and how things have changed in the world, Jameela said that people's priorities have shifted. She stated the celebrity culture is too bad, she said that the entertainment industry elites, including herself, are useless and have been exposed over the previous year. She said, "I think that celebrities have been exposed. We're useless." The actor then apologised and said, "Sorry, we're crap" in a humorous tone. She added, "I've always thought we were crap so it's been quite exciting to watch the rise of the people who are actually going to make a real difference in this world."

ALSO READ: Jameela Jamil Slams Kim Kardashian's Corset-obsession; Calls It Damaging & Disappointing

ALSO READ: Jameela Jamil Calls For Investigation Into British Press After Caroline Flack's Suicide

Jameela Jamil also spoke about her plans for the future. She revealed that she wishes to quit her Hollywood life in the next six years and become a therapist. She added that she might actually do and take a break from acting and become a fulltime EMDR therapist. According to celebrity insider, Jameela started her career as a British TV correspondent and accidentally ended up in the spotlight with a popular show. She also joked about how her Eating Disorder is actually rewarded in the industry and is mainstream. Jameela Jamil's Instagram is an advocate for her various stands on social issues like body positivity, suicide, depression, eating disorder, immoral marketing, LGBTQ+ rights and feminism.

ALSO READ: Jameela Jamil Comes Out As Queer After Receiving Backlash For Being Nominated As Judge

ALSO READ: Jameela Jamil Calls For Investigation Into British Press After Caroline Flack's Suicide

Jameela Jamil's shows

Jameela Jamil has worked on various TV shows and has her own podcast as well. Her podcast is called I Weigh. Her podcast is a huge step towards inclusivity and usually speaks about social issues. Apart from that, she started her career as a T4 host in the United Kingdom when she was spotted by the creators at the age of 22. she has since then worked in shows like DuckTales, Crossing Swords, How to Build a Girl and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

ALSO READ: Jameela Jamil Thanks Taylor Swift For Supporting Her Body Positivity Campaign

IMAGE CREDITS: @jameelajamilofficial IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.