Jameela Jamil Makes Official Entry Into MCU By Playing Antagonist In 'She-Hulk'

Soon after Marvel Studios announced its upcoming projects, Hulk fans were thrilled to see She-Hulk on the list. She-Hulk is one of the most anticipated series of Marvel Studios. It will mark one of the first completely female-centric series of Marvel. While Tatiana Maslany already joined the cast as the protagonist She-Hulk, English actor Jameela Jamil recently closed the deal with Marvel to star as the lead villain in the upcoming series. Her role in the series will mark her official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She shared the news on Instagram with a hilarious video.

Jameela Jamil makes her official entry into the MCU

Jameela Jamil recently took to her Instagram to announce her official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She shared a reel to make the announcement. In the beginning, The Good Place actor wrote in her reel, "I can't believe I get to say this but...". The reel then saw Jamil rehearsing a fighting scene with her co-worker. She then wrote, "Fighting my through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossibleKids" in the reel which was then followed by a childhood photo of the actor. In the caption, she wrote, "GAH!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING??? Hands down the silliest video I’ve ever made. I’m so excited! 😂 #marvel #mcu #shehulk". The speculations about Jamil joining the cast of She-Hulk date back to June 2021. A report by Variety claimed Jamil's entry in the series as Tatiana Maslany's rival. However, Jameela Jamil did not make any official announcement earlier.

Details about She-Hulk

According to a report by Fox News, She-Hulk will follow the story of Jeniffer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslaney, a cousin of Bruce Banner. Jeniffer Walters, a New York lawyer, holds the same powers as Banner. In the Marvel comics, an emergency blood transfusion brought Walters the powers similar to Banner and made her the She-Hulk. Jameela Jamil is expected to play the female villain named Titania in the upcoming series. Fox News also reported that Mark Ruffalo would reprise his role as Bruce Banner in the series. Details about the show's release date have been kept under wraps.

IMAGE: AP

