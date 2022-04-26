Jameela Jamil Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Acquires The Site; Calls It 'hell Platform'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of the microblogging site Twitter has begun a debate among netizens. While some are extending their support to the billionaire, many others are opposing his acquisition of the social media platform. Several celebrities have also participated in the debate and are putting forward their views via Twitter. Amid the ongoing conversation, actor and activist Jameela Jamil recently quit the social media platform to oppose Elon Musk and also called the site a "hell platform."

Elon Musk recently sealed the deal of his acquisition of micro-blogging site Twitter Inc. for $54.20 per share. After talking about the deal for a long time, Musk finalised it for a 100% stake of the site for a total of $44 billion. As the site became a privately held company, Elon Musk shared a tweet saying, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk acquired micro-blogging site

Soon after Elon Musk bought the social media platform Twitter, British actor Jameela Jamil announced that she would be leaving the microblogging site. The former The Good Place star penned a cryptic tweet that read, "One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here." "So it’s win win for you all really," she added.

One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really. 😂 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Soon after, Jameela Jamil shared her last tweet on Twitter, a series of pictures with her pet dog. In the photos, the actor could be seen lifting her pooch in her hands as she stunned in a white strapless dress. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold." She further penned what the social media platform would look like in the future and wrote, "I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck."

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk shares his plans to make Twitter better

Elon Musk recently shared a piece of his statement on Twitter in which he talked about how he would make Twitter better. Talking about free speech on the social media platform, Musk said, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated." He further said, "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans." "Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he added.

Image: AP