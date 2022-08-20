Jameela Jamil Says People Confuse Her With Priyanka Chopra; Calls It 'honour Of My Life'

She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil recently mentioned that she's often taken to be Priyanka Chopra, adding that she finds it an 'honour'. In an interview with Vogue, Jameela spoke about the need for diversity in film representation and how she wishes to see more Indian celebs like Chopra in the global space. For the unversed, Jameela is known for her stint in the NBC show, The Good Place, where she took on the role of Tahani Al-Jamil.

Jameela Jamil reveals people confuse her with Priyanka Chopra

Jamil mentioned, "I spent a lot of my youth trying to be invisible and not stand out. As I get older, I realise time is running out. We need to celebrate life as much as we can. So now, every day is a party. That, and the fact that I get mistaken for Priyanka Chopra all the time—honestly the honour of my life—but I also have to always represent her well out there on the streets."

Talking about the need for diverse representation internationally, she hailed Mindy Kaling, Priyanka as well as herself for making a mark. She added, "However, I would love to see more Indian s** symbols in worldwide movies. Our representation conversation now needs to go beyond just race or gender. We also need to think about disability as it’s a conversation that no one is ever having.”

Last year, a social media user confused Jameela and Priyanka, and in their tweet, mentioned, "Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?" Jameela then responded to it by stating, "A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still." Priyanka also reacted to the comment with ‘LOL’.

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

The actor will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video Citadel alongside Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. She also has Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif co-starrer Jee Le Zaraa, which comes as an all-girls road-trip film. Avengers fame Anthony Mackie will also be seen with Chopra in the upcoming action film Ending Things. Lastly, she has It’s All Coming Back to Me alongside Sam Heughan in the pipeline.

