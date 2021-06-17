Jameela Jamil Stuns In A Suit; Refuses To 'smile!' Amid Reports Of Bagging An MCU Project

Jameela Jamil has come a long way in her acting career since being a host on T4. Since her debut in 2012, Jameela has emerged as an actor, activist, and television and radio presenter. She last appeared as one of The Good Place cast, Tahani Al-Jamil. The show ended in 2020. The actor now has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she bagged the role of the main villain in the upcoming Disney+ series She Hulk. Jameela recently shared a photo via Instagram in which she did justice to her role as a villain in the upcoming Marvel series.

Jameela Jamil refuses to smile

Jameela Jamil recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with a serious expression. The Good Place actor fashioned a red coloured blazer with a white shirt. Jameela added a contradictory caption and wrote, "Smile!" as she frowned in the photo.

Jameela Jamil enjoys a following of over 3.4 million on Instagram. Fans who are always drooling over Jameela Jamil's photos could not keep calm after seeing her in a pantsuit. One of her fans wrote, "U CAN RUN ME OVER WITH A TRUCK AND I’LL SAY THANK YOU😭😭😭", while another one wrote, "Vengeful goddess vibes ❤️". A fan also asked Jameela if she was practising her role in Marvel's She Hulk. The fan wrote, "Trying supervillain face already?😮". Here's how fans reacted to Jameela Jamil's Instagram post.

Jameela Jamil in She Hulk

As per a report by Variety, Jameela Jamil will be seen in the upcoming Marvel series She Hulk. The Good Place actor will essay the negative role of Titania in the series opposite Tatiana Maslany, who will play the role of Jennifer Walters. Jameela's character Titania is reportedly going to have incredible strength in the series. Apart from Tatiana Maslany and Jameela, the series also cast Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth and Ginger Gonzaga in pivotal roles. The show will also feature Mark Ruffalo, reprising his role as Jennifer Walter's cousin Bruce Banner aka The Hulk. The show is the story of She Hulk Jennifer Walter, who inherits powers from her cousin Bruce Banner after an accident that required an urgent blood transfusion.

