Jameela Jamil Will Miss Conan O'Brien's Show As He Wraps Up Show After Nearly 11 Years

Conan O'Brien has recently wrapped up his TBS show named Conan after nearly 11 years. Expressing her views on the same, actor Jameela Jamil recently took to Instagram and shared a clip of one of her interviews with Conan, revealing that she will miss him and his show “every night.” Take a look at Jameela Jamil's Instagram post below.

Jameela Jamil will miss Conan O'Brien's show

Jameela shared a clip of an interview with Conan where they spoke about Jameela’s first DJ Gig and had other fun conversations. She penned a note in her caption that read, “Lean into imposter syndrome! This was the most fun interview of my life. It was with @teamcoco both on his Late night show and on his podcast. Here is a silly clip of me showing how I bullshat (past tense of bullshit?) my way into my 8 year DJ career and how I am the real Jason Mendoza. Conan is so quick and funny and warm and engaging here. I am in awe of his gift as an interviewer and I have loved him my whole life almost. Late night shall never be the same! you will be missed every night @teamcoco #fakeittilyoumakeit.” Fans loaded her post with comments such as, “JAM!” and more. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Conan wraps his TBS show

On June 25, the official Instagram page of Conan’s TV show shared a video of him addressing his fans and bidding goodbye. The caption of the post read, “Conan says farewell to late night. #CONAN.” His post was loaded with comments such as “THE GOAT!”, “Love you Conan O'Brien”, “WHYYYY”, “Thank you for everything Conan”, “Love you Conan! Hands down my fave late night host. Thanks for all the laughs!” Check out the post below.

More about Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil began her career on Channel 4, where she hosted a series in the T4 strand from 2009 to 2012. Later, she became the radio host of The Official Chart and co-host of The Official Chart Update along with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1. Apart from this, she is known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place.

