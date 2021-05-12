Jameela Jamil's Thoughts On Kardashians Going Under The Knife, Says 'I'm Pro Transparency'

British actor Jameela Jamil is known to criticise the Kardashian clan for a long time now. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram account to write a note about the Kardashians' surgery as well as how people buy makeup to look like them. She also mentioned that black women were the ones who reshaped the beauty industry and how white people paid for such beauty.

Jamela Jamil writes a note about Kardashians' surgery

The actor shared a picture of a tweet where she was replying to a media portal on the article where they mentioned that the Kardashian-Jenner clan reshaped the beauty industry. While replying to the tweet, she mentioned that it is true but in reality, their surgeons reshaped the industry. She also talked about how people fall for this and buy makeup products to look like people who were "carved and injected to look like that". Concluding the tweet, she said that it would be helpful to have transparency rather than being disappointed.

While sharing the picture, she went on to write a note in the caption. She said she is not "anti-surgery" but "pro-transparency". She also mentioned other beauty influencers and how they should be credited for their work too. She wishes to see more South Asians and Middle East people influence the industry. It reads, "I’m not anti surgery. I am pro transparency. Also. Black women reshaped the beauty industry, the problem is almost exclusively white women were paid for it. Wash rinse and repeat all of these statements of mine for all beauty influencers at the top. Not just the Kardashians.Even in Euphoria, those looks were first seen in Ballroom and on Black influencers like @flex.mami and the Original Master @patmcgrathreal. Would love to see those people more credited.I would also love to see more South Asians and the Middle East shown love for the rise of kohl eyeliner and the smoky eyes we are responsible for heavily influencing.Just a thought for the beauty industry that take ethnic styles to emulate ethnic features on white/white passing faces.". Her fans in the comment section supported her words and also took a dig at the Kardashians. Check it out.

