James Bond Fans Can Get Paid Up To INR 72,000 For Binge-watching All 24 Films | Details

James Bond fans can now earn up to INR 72,000 or US $1000 for being a fan of the famous British secret agent. The contest that will supposedly unveil the true James Bond fan was quite recently announced by the officials at NerdBear.com. As per the page on the site that pertains to the competition, an individual must follow and fulfill certain criteria in order to be eligible for the monetary compensation or other sorts of rewards that one can avail from the same. Read on to find out what they are.

What do you need to do to win US$ 1000 or INR 72,000:

Starting with the age criterion for the competition, the applicant must be over 18 years of age. In order to be eligible for the compensation, the applicant in question must watch all 24 James Bond films over the course of 30 days and take notes while doing so. One of the several criteria that has been set by the organizers of the competition is that the supposed fan of the film franchise must be able to able to pay attention to detail while they binge-watch James Bond movies. In addition to the same, the applicant must have an active social media account, through which the officials who are in charge of monitoring the applicants can do the same.

Other sets of criteria:

As far as the nationality criteria are concerned, the applicant must be a US Citizen and must be a permanent resident of the United States. If one satisfies all of the above criteria, the individual can fill-up the form pertaining to the job which is available on the site. The form in question is made up of questions regarding the applicant as well as the film franchise, along with a box that asks for an explanation as to why the individual is a James Bond fan.

The participant, as per the site, upon selection, will receive a US $100 Amazon Gift Card at first in order to rent all the films that make up the James Bond movies list. Once the set of tasks that have been laid down by NerdBear are completed, the individual will reportedly receive US $1000 and a US $50 AMC Card in order to watch No Time To Die, as and when it releases. No Time To Die is the upcoming 25th film that will reportedly see Daniel Craig as James Bond for one last time. As far as the list of criteria that one must fulfil in order to be eligible for the monetary compensation is concerned, nothing has been revealed by the makers as yet.

