James Bond Maker Says Next Film Will Be 'reinvention Of Bond'; Shares Update On Production

Seasoned actor Daniel Craig bid farewell to one of his iconic roles - James Bond in his fifth and final outing in the franchise, No Time To Die last year. The movie went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year. Since Craig's exit, the makers along with the fans are on the lookout for a new capable actor to fit into the shoes of the legendary British spy agent.

From Henry Cavil to Regé-Jean Page, there were many candidates pitched by the fans for the iconic role. However, the makers are yet to provide confirmation on the casting. In a recent interview, producer Barbara Broccoli shared an update on the upcoming film which will introduce a new James Bond to the universe. But before that, the makers will have to 'reinvent' the iconic spy.

James Bond producer on 'reinventing Bond'

In an interview with Deadline in central London, Barbara Broccoli spoke about the next 007 film and shared an update on the hunt for the next James Bond. She confirmed that 'nobody’s in the running' to play the agent as makers are currently focusing on reinventing the character.

She said, ''We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond.''

Over the years, several notable Hollywood stars like Sean Connery, David Niven, Roger Moore and more left an impressionable mark on the character by making it their own. It would not be an easy task to modify the character as per the changing times. She continued, ''We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

On the other hand, Broccoli had earlier heaped praises on the 54-year-old actor. She told Variety, ''He has an amazing range and he can do anything. He’s just the greatest actor ever.

Earlier, in an interview with BBC Radio 4, producer Michael G Wilson dished on finding Craig's replacement. He said, ''He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible,.'

